KINGSPORT - Warren McMurray, 74, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, TN. Born in Kingsport, he had lived in this area all his life. He worked for the Kingsport Press and then later retired from the Kingsport Foundry. Warren attended Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. He never met a stranger, loved talking to people and getting out and enjoying life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Susie McMurray; his first wife, Helen; 6 brothers, Ralph, Junior, Kyle, Cecil, Gordon, and Werley McMurray; and 4 sisters, Maxine McMurray, Doris Wright, and Pearl and Inez McMurray.
Warren is survived by loving wife, Liz McMurray; son, Adam McMurray; stepchildren, Bill Spears and wife Becky, Becky Kite and husband Sam, Dorothy Tipton and husband BJ, Rick Littleton and wife, Linda, and Ronald Littleton; grandchildren, Josh and Cheyanne McMurray, Amy Spears, Ben and Tyler Odom, and Minnie and Meghan Tipton; brother, Jack McMurray and wife, Geralane; great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Linda McMurray; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Todd Jennings and Brother Rex McMurray officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adam McMurray, Josh McMurray, Ronald Littleton, Ben Odom, Tyler Odom and Garrett Cutshall.