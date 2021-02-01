Warren Kirby Moore, age 53, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, TN, from complications of Juvenile Type I Diabetes. Kirby was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, TN, being born on May 31, 1967 at Holston Valley Community Hospital, graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School, and attended East Tennessee State University. He was also a proud member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Kirby loved spending time at the family cabin on Watauga Lake. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, keeping a garden and watching football. Kirby had many friends and treated them to his homemade goodies. Kirby married his sweetheart, Patty Mitchell, in 1989; they were soulmates with a special bond and strong love. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law, and friend. Kirby was a giving person – kind, caring, fun to be around, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Kirby is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patty Mitchell Moore; his two sons, Hunter and Carson Moore; his parents, Ginger Roberts McKenzie and Bill (Kathy) Moore; his sister Vanessa Dawn Moore (Stephen) Bramble, and his mother-in-law Patsy Mitchell. He is also survived by cousins, a niece, nephews, great niece, great aunts and uncles and numerous close friends.
Kirby was also preceded in death by his grandparents Virginia and Harry C. Roberts, Sr.; Eura and Felix Moore and his stepfather, Jerry W. McKenzie.
The family would like to thank the numerous physicians, nurses and healthcare providers that cared for Kirby. A special thanks to the Bristol Regional Medical Center ICU physicians and staff for their compassionate care.
There will be a celebration of life at a future date.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite 415, Brentwood, TN 37027 or to Hunger-First, 829 Myrtle Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
“Those we love, don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, and very dear.”