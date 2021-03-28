Born March 24, 1931 in Hiltons, Virginia, Warren Harold Larkey peacefully went to be with the Lord at his home in Gray, Tennessee on March 27, 2021. After graduating from Hiltons High School, Warren served 4 years in the US Air Force. He then worked at Eastman Kodak until his retirement in 1993. Warren was a faithful member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church since April 4, 1965. He enjoyed attending church services at Buffalo Ridge Baptist, watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports and he also enjoyed gardening. He was a member of the Sinking Creek Masonic Lodge F and AM in Gray, Tennessee.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents David and Sallie Larkey and his two brothers Ray and James Larkey. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beulah; his daughter Tammy Larkey Pearce; his son Mark Larkey (Christy); his grandchildren Taylor Williams (Asa), Logan Larkey and Sydney Pearce; his great-grandchild Kamden Williams and several nieces.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. A public Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 pm with Pastor Gene Lasley, Pastor John Herdman and Pastor Jody Jenkins officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest Street, Gray, Tennessee, 37615.
