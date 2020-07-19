ROGERSVILLE - Warner Leake, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Monday, July 20, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Mullins, Rev. Andy Sensabaugh and Rev. Dean Buell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenelawn Memory Gardens in Greeneville, TN.
