August 10, 1924 – February 14, 2023
Wanell Rodefer, 98, crossed through the gates into heaven on February 14, 2023, after declining health issues. She was one of eight children born on August 10, 1924, to the late Ernest and Hazel Powell.
Wanell was a proud 1941 graduate of Fall Branch High School. She was the last surviving member of her graduating class. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, and she loved her church family. Late in life, Wanell developed a love for college sports. She loved watching the Tennessee Vols games and was an avid fan of Pat Summitt and the Lady Vols. Wanell cherished the memories she made with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her activities with them included playing games, decorating holiday cookies and gingerbread houses, crafts, and coloring Easter eggs. Her favorite game was Dominoes. Her favorite restaurant was Chick Fil A.
Along with her parents, Wanell was proceeded in death by her husband, Clay; son, Mark; brother-in-law, Ruble Jeffers; five brothers, and a sister.
Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Marsha Fleenor and husband Michael of Jonesborough, Linda Fountain and husband, Geof of Kill Devil Hills, NC; daughter-in-law, Judy Rodefer of Kingsport; sister, Carolyn Jeffers of Franklin, TN; sister-in-law, Carol Powell of Cascade, Iowa; four granddaughters, Karen Holzwarth, Becca Smith, Julia Miller, Jenny Fountain; five great-grandchildren, Campbell Holzwarth, Kelsea Holzwarth, Trent Smith, Mark Smith and Savannah Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
The Rodefer family will honor Wanell with a graveside service on Saturday, February 18, at 2:00 p.m. at Gunnings Cemetery, Blountville, with Rev. Kay Florence officiating. Those wishing to attend should arrive at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.
Wanell enjoyed reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library at https://imaginationlibrary.com or Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
