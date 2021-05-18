BRISTOL, VA - Wanda Sue Vanover, 58, of Bristol, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Bristol Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
She preceded in death by her parents, George and Virginia Collins.
Those left to cherish her beautiful memory is her husband, Bob Vanover; daughter, Michelle Crump; grand-daughters, Mikayla and Miranda Crump; sister Melissa "Liz" (Charles) Quesenberry; brothers, Buddy Collins, Gary (Doris) Collins, Brian (Monica) Collins, Daniel (Charli) Collins; step-children, Robert, Melissa, Linda, and Lisa; forty-nine step great and grand-children; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers Wednesday 19th from 5:00-6:30. The funeral service will follow with pastor Phil Harris officiating. The family will have a burial at a later date.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.