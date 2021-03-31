KINGSPORT - Wanda Sue Rose, 66, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Wanda was a loving mother and devoted friend. She never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face. More than anything she loved her kids and her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Jake Johnson; daughter, Misty and husband Trey Beatty; her grandchildren, Lilly and Logan Johnson as well as Michael and Abraham Beatty.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Rose family.