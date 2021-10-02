JOHNSON CITY - Wanda Sue (Dillard) Harris, 78, was called home peacefully on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Franklin Woods with complications due to pneumonia. Wanda was born in Kingsport, Tn., the daughter of the late Ed Dillard and Betty (Dillard) Gibson.
Wanda was a lifelong resident of the Kingsport/Johnson City area, where she met and married her husband Dennis Harris in 1958. They were happily married for 57 years until the passing of Dennis in 2015. Wanda was of the Christian faith and believed she would be reunited with all the loved ones that had left before her. She was an avid gardener and loved to go yard selling every chance she could.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Dennis, three brothers, Kenneth, Bob and Ronnie Dillard and a special niece and nephew, Regenia, and Mikey Forbes. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved son Rick and wife Sylvia, grandson’s Christopher Ian Harris and Alan Bales, a very special sister Phyliss (Bill) Radar, brother Chuck (Marlene) Dillard and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins that loved her dearly and a lifelong friend of 62 year’s Lou Edens.
Service of remembrance will be held at Carter-Trent of Kingsport Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 5 to 7 pm., with funeral to follow. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 1 pm at Chimney Top Baptist Church. Those who wish to attend this service should meet at 12:45 pm at the church. The Rev. Tim Lovell will be conducting the service for the Harris family. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
We would like to thank the Doctors and nursing staff and respiratory staff at Franklin Woods Hospital for the loving and tender care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family on www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is proudly serving the Harris family.