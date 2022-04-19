JONESBOROUGH - Wanda Ruth Bentley, 82, of Jonesborough, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was the widow of Bill Bentley. They shared many great years of marriage together.
She lived most of her life in Sullivan County. Wanda was saved at a young age and attended church every Sunday till her health prevented her from attending.
Wanda was a great and loving mother and mamaw and was loved by so many people. She loved cooking for her family and friends whenever she got a chance to. When she was not inside cooking or working on puzzles you could find her outside working in her flowers.
In addition to her husband, Wanda is proceeded in death by her parents, Oreville and Molly Fink; brother, Dale Fink; and sister Mae Fink
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Tony (Terena) and Timothy (Lisa White) and Lisa's son Dylan White; brothers, Bill Fink and Jimmy Fink; sisters, Kate Fink, Louise Shaffer; grandson, Jonathan (Natalie) Norris, several nieces and nephews
Graveside Services will be held on Friday April 22, 2022, at 11 AM at Fink Cemetery located at 1015 Cox Hollow Road Kingsport, TN 37663
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bentley family.