JONESBOROUGH - Wanda Russell Kindle, age 80, of Jonesborough, passed away peacefully in her home after an extended illness, on Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Wanda had a wonderful life and loved her family with all she had. She loved taking care of her animals, cooking for family gatherings and helping others.
She attended Friendship Chapel for many years.
She was the daughter of the late Edward and Willie Russell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard Kindle, and infant son, Dwayne Kindle.
Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Michael Kindle (Connie) of Kingsport; three daughters Cheri Arnold (Stanley), Dr. Joy Kindle, and Tara Gray (Adam) all of Jonesborough; nine grandchildren, Mandi Kindle Nettles (Lonnie) of Walterboro, SC., Wendi Kindle Tate (Corbin) of Huntsville, AL., Dr. Brett J. Kindle of Pensacola, FL., Haven, Canyon, Blaise and River Kindle of Jonesborough, Rowan and Griffin Gray of Jonesborough; four great-grandchildren, Walker and Connor Nettles, Brennan and Cameron Kindle; two sisters Marilyn Culler and Wendy Russell of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews.
So much thanks to her four home health sitters; Cindy Harris, Ruby Mitkus, Libby Woodward, Judy Miller and Avalon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite animal shelter.
The care of Wanda Russell Kindle has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
