ROGERSVILLE - Wanda R. Vaughan of Rogersville, Tennessee, born in Maynardville, Tennessee, on June 2nd, 1936, passed away at home surrounded and loved by her family on June 21st, 2023. She is survived by her daughters Patricia "Patti" V. McCall of the home and Sheree V. Kelso of Rogersville; son Terry E. Vaughan of Nashville; granddaughter Amy H. Kenner (R. Aaron) of Rogersville; grandsons Dr. Justin E. Hageman (Lindsey M.) of Birmingham, Alabama, Oscar D. Rangel of Nashville, and Lucas T. McCall of Billingham, Washington; and great-grandchildren Emma K. Cowan (Tyrus R.) of Orlando, Florida, Jacob A. Kenner, Sydney L. Hageman, and Katelyn M. Hageman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward K. Vaughan, her parents, Kenneth L. and Zettie M. Raley, and stepmother Mildred B. Raley.
Wanda co-founded with her late father, the former Raley-Vaughan Motor Company. Her husband joined them in partnership in 1964. She excelled in several business areas, self-taught herself accounting, and obtained her insurance agent license. She received several awards and accolades from General Motors, MIC, and other companies. She believed her customers and all she worked with were truly family. She was still actively working with her son and was in the process of opening an antique shop in downtown Rogersville at her death.
Wanda was an only child but was blessed with several cousins who were her “sisters, brothers, and her babies”. After her early childhood in Maynardville, Tennessee, the family moved to Knoxville until she was in her early teens. Their small family then moved to Bean Station, and she attended Rutledge High School where she was a cheerleader, the Homecoming Queen, and was also named “Miss Rutledge” two years in a row. While in Grainger County, she was inducted into the Order of Eastern Star and served as a Grand Representative.
After finding her soulmate, partner, and love of her life, Eddie Kyle, they began building a life for their family, and both had a servant’s heart for their community. Many things in life and their career were joint achievements, both serving their church and community in different ways. They were active in Jaycees and Jaycettes, the ultimate Band Parents for the RHS Band Boosters, founding members of the Davy Crockett Drama, and jointly led the Youth Department at First Baptist Church for over a decade.
In her service to First Baptist Church of Rogersville, where she is a 60-year member, her focus was her “Sunday School Girls”. She taught the 16-year-old girls Sunday School Class for twenty years. She also served on many committees at First Baptist Church, including personnel, pastoral search, Centennial Celebration, music, welcoming committees, and others.
In later years, women would approach Wanda and say, “do you remember me?”. She would immediately respond, one of my “Sunday School Girls” or my “Girl Scout Girls”. The latter references the years when she served as a Brownie or Girl Scout leader. She took great pride in being a leader of one of the first integrated Girl Scout Troops. One of her “Girl Scout Girls” recently commented, “Being the only girl of color, she made no difference. It did not matter to her. She made sure I was treated with kindness and accepted by the other young ladies”. Wanda went on to serve on the Appalachian Girl Scout Council.
She continued to serve her community on the Board of Directors of the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Nolachuckey Holston Area Mental Health Center, a founding board member of Helping Hands Center, now known as the Chip Hale Center, and other community service missions. She was named a Tennessee Colonel by Governor Lamar Alexander and a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Martha Layne Collins for her efforts.
Wanda reached out to entities that served our area in higher education to continue her yeoman service. She served on the Walters State Community College Foundation as a Trustee from its inception for over a decade. She also served on the Walters State President’s Trust and was an active WSCC Senator’s Club member. At East Tennessee State University, she served on the James H. Quillen Medical School Selection Committee and other committees. Through her leadership at ETSU, she became a founding member of the community outreach for the W. K. Kellogg Foundation grant to initiate the Community Partnerships for Health Professions Education Program in 1991. This cutting-edge medical and allied health initiative led to several positive and long-lasting impacts in rural East Tennessee. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation appreciated her commitment to ETSU and named her to their national site committee along with dear friend Dr. Narvia D. Haywood.
Of her many accomplishments in life, none were more important than her family. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren without end. Her son called her “my anchor to keep me stable and the wind in my sail to move me forward”. Her great-granddaughter said, “you are my inspiration, my muse, and my blueprint”. She will be missed but will live in the hearts and memories of her family and friends for generations to come.
The family will greet guests from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28th, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Rogersville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Dr. Narvia D. Haywood, Kaye M. Schwalb, Denise R. Pennington, and family members will officiate. Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at McKinney Cemetery, led by grandson Dr. Justin E. Hageman. Processional Pallbearers will be Sharon C. Bradley, Sharon R. Broome, Christy S. Gair, Katherine L. Gibbons, Doris C. Gray, Carrie S. Hoffmeister, Judy C. Kirkpatrick, Alice F. Malone, Beth T. Metz, Liliana Y. Rangel, Melissa W. Reneau, Patricia T. Rhoton, Paula F. Snapp, Charlotte R. Webb, and Laura K. Willis. Honorary pallbearers are Wanda’s “Sunday School Girls” and “Girl Scout Girls”. The family requests memorial contributions to the Hawkins County Imagination Library, P.O. Box 512, Rogersville, Tennessee 37857, or the Joe E. Fairchild Education Scholarship Fund, 110 Par 3 Circle, Rogersville, Tennessee 37857.