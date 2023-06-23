June 2nd, 1936 – June 21st, 2023

ROGERSVILLE - Wanda R. Vaughan of Rogersville, Tennessee, born in Maynardville, Tennessee, on June 2nd, 1936, passed away at home surrounded and loved by her family on June 21st, 2023. She is survived by her daughters Patricia "Patti" V. McCall of the home and Sheree V. Kelso of Rogersville; son Terry E. Vaughan of Nashville; granddaughter Amy H. Kenner (R. Aaron) of Rogersville; grandsons Dr. Justin E. Hageman (Lindsey M.) of Birmingham, Alabama, Oscar D. Rangel of Nashville, and Lucas T. McCall of Billingham, Washington; and great-grandchildren Emma K. Cowan (Tyrus R.) of Orlando, Florida, Jacob A. Kenner, Sydney L. Hageman, and Katelyn M. Hageman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward K. Vaughan, her parents, Kenneth L. and Zettie M. Raley, and stepmother Mildred B. Raley.

