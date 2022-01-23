SURGOINSVILLE - Wanda (Patsy) Ellis, age 83, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN.
