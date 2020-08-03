KINGSPORT - Wanda Faye Wright O’Neal, of Kingsport, Tennessee died in the early morning of Sunday, August 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Colon “Ed” Edward O’Neal; her parents, William H. and Chloe Wright; and her longtime companion Melvin C. Watkins.
Wanda is survived by her brother, Weston (Barbara) Wright; her daughters, Peggy (Stephen) Starnes and Sarah (Aaron) Freeman; her grandchildren, Eddie (Amber) Smith, Ashley Starnes, Emma (Luke) Wulsin, and Aaron Taylor Freeman; her beloved dog, Ruby; and many cousins, nieces and great nieces and nephews and oh, so many dear friends.
She was born on November 6, 1940. Wanda was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and volunteered at God’s Corner in Johnson City. She was a long-term member of ESA Delta Pi Chapter. Wanda is remembered as a feisty, witty and creative woman, known for her musical talents, sewing and quilting abilities, and culinary gifts. She loved to travel and do crossword puzzles. She loved animals and enjoyed the visits from birds and raccoons in her backyard.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 2:00pm at Beulah Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the home following the service. The family requests that masks be worn.
Memorial donations can be sent to Beulah Baptist Church, 491 Beulah Church Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.