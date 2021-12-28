On December 26, 2021 Wanda O. Hicks Perry accepted the greatest gift of her lifetime. She was received into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She joined her parents and her beloved baby sister, Helen.
Wanda was born on May 10, 1944 to Bill and Mary Hicks of the Alum Well community in Rogersville. She was the doting older sister to Helen and Carol (Virgil Lipe). In 1961 Wanda met the love of her life, Carl Wayne Perry. They were married on June 9, 1965 and enjoyed 56 beautiful years of marriage. They were an example of Christian love and marriage to all that knew them. Wanda was a member of Hickory Cove Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years. She loved caring for the children in the church nursery class for many years and loved serving refreshments at Vacation Bible School. Wanda retired from Perry's Printing and East Tennessee Printing Company.
In 1968 Wanda welcomed her first baby girl Karen (Jerry Sizemore) and six years later another daughter, Katina (John Smith), completed their family. Wanda was a loving mother that taught her daughters the importance of education, Christian love, and family.
Wanda was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, Dylan Sizemore, Kesley Sizemore, Katharine Nantz, Hannah Nantz and Heidi Nantz. She found special joy in the recent addition of her precious great-granddaughter, Leia Grace Sizemore. Through the years Wanda lovingly pieced beautiful quilts for each of her grandchildren to cherish for years to come.
Wanda has several special friends. Close to her heart are her special neighbors; Joyce Russell, Shirley Robinette, and Linda Bradley. She also has a special love for Jimmy Hayes, Tammy Hayes, Virginia Hayes, Tristan Rogers and her extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Stevie Rogers, , Elder Virgil Lipe, Rev. Tecky Hicks officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am December 30, 2021 in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.