(Nov. 11, 1925 – Sept. 24, 2021)
RICHMOND, VA - Wanda Goode McJunkin, a trailblazing teacher in the Kingsport, Tennessee City Schools for over 35 years and a member of the inaugural class of the KCS Hall of Fame, has passed away in Richmond, Virginia at the age of 95.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Wanda’s son, John G. McJunkin will deliver the eulogy. The service will be live-streamed at
The Entombment and Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Mausoleum IV. Those attending the visitation and services are requested to observe Covid-19 protocols and wear a mask when inside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Girls, Inc. of Kingsport, to assist young women in fulfilling their potential as citizens and leaders at www.girlsinckpt.org
