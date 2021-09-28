(Nov. 11, 1925 – Sept. 24, 2021)
RICHMOND, VA - Wanda Goode McJunkin, a trailblazing teacher in the Kingsport, Tennessee City Schools for over 35 years and a member of the inaugural class of the KCS Hall of Fame, has passed away in Richmond, Virginia at the age of 95.
Wanda was predeceased by her husband, John L. McJunkin, a longtime Kingsport businessman, her parents, Norma and T.O. "Spot" Goode of Bristol, Virginia, brothers Edward Goode of West Palm Beach, Florida, William Goode of Gainesville, Georgia, and sister, Frances Hicks of Bristol, Tennessee. In addition to her brother, Captain James Goode (USN/retired) (Annette) of Folsom, California, she is survived by her daughter, Debra Dickler (Brad) of Denver, Colorado, and son, John G. McJunkin (Karen) of Washington, D.C. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Jacquii Fabricant (Steve) of Bow Mar, Colorado, Brad Moss (Sarah) of Kansas City, Missouri, Matt McJunkin (Hays) of Washington, D.C. and James McJunkin of Jackson, Wyoming. Wanda was blessed with four great grandchildren, Channing Moss, Lexi Fabricant, Natalie Fabricant and Connor Moss. At the time of her death, Wanda resided at the Dogwood Terrace Assisted Living Complex in Richmond, Virginia.
Wanda Amelia Goode was born on November 11, 1925, in Bristol, Virginia, where she graduated from Virginia High School during World War II. A competitive athlete, Wanda first attended Lynchburg College, where she competed in basketball and track and field. She eventually transferred to East Tennessee State College where she played basketball and was a cheerleader for the Buccaneers. Majoring in physical education, Wanda graduated from ETSC in 1949, the same year that she married John L. McJunkin, a football player and class officer from Tellico Plains, Tennessee. She started her teaching career in Bristol at Virginia High School. She and John (and daughter, Debbie) moved to Kingsport in the early 1950's, where they lived in the Sevier Terrace neighborhood and were members of the First Baptist Church until their retirement years. Starting her Kingsport teaching career at Jackson School teaching first grade, Wanda ultimately moved to John Sevier Junior High School to lead the girls' physical education classes. She would make John Sevier her teaching home until the late 1980's when she retired. At Sevier, where she was always known as "Ms. Mac," she coordinated the cheerleader squads for over 35 years, an activity that she took quite seriously and enjoyed immensely. She was also the coach of the Sevier girls track and field teams and basketball squads for many years. Ms. Mac also organized and supervised the annual spring talent shows at John Sevier. The talent shows were always a highlight of the school year.
In the early 1970's, Wanda was asked to develop a curriculum for the teaching of sex education at Sevier. It was believed that her "sex ed" classes were the first developed in the state of Tennessee for students in the junior high years. Moving from the gymnasium to the classroom was a positive move for Wanda's teaching career. For her teaching accomplishments during her lengthy career, Wanda was named to the Kingsport City Schools' Hall of Fame in 2015, the inaugural class of the KCS Hall of Fame.
In addition to her time at John Sevier, Wanda was active in the Kingsport community as a volunteer. She and John were founding members of the Sevier Terrace Recreation Center and spent many summers chaperoning events at "the Pool." Wanda also regularly chaperoned local beauty queens who went on to compete at the Miss Tennessee pageant in Jackson, Tennessee. She was a longtime supporter of Sevier and Dobyns-Bennett sports teams and regularly served on the booster clubs at both schools. Wanda and John had season tickets to D-B football and basketball games for over 30 years.
In retirement, Wanda and John split time between Kingsport and their second home in Jensen Beach, Florida. In Florida, Wanda enjoyed long walks on the beach where she could look for the sea turtles who regularly returned to lay their eggs in front of their condominium. In addition to her enjoyment of arts and crafts, Wanda was a fiery competitor in bocce' ball, a sport she learned in Florida from her new "Yankee" friends. She and John moved to Richmond in their later years to be near their children. In Richmond, they had superb caregivers, Annette Farmer, Floria Hayes, LaKisha Crump and Shelia Price, all of whom provided excellent support and care to Mr. John and Ms. Wanda in their later years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Girls, Inc. of Kingsport, to assist young women in fulfilling their potential as citizens and leaders at www.girlsinckpt.org
