Wanda Marie Freet, 80, loving wife, Mother and "Ginna" passed from this life to her eternal home with Jesus on October 7, 2022.
Wanda was the daughter of the late Clifton and Blanche Moody, born on August 1, 1942, in Kingsport, TN. She was the third of ten children. She graduated from Blountville High School and Whitney Business College. Over the years she worked at Eastman Chemical Company, Mason Dixon, Moody Sprinkler and Raytheon.
The most important aspect of Wanda’s life was she loved Jesus.
She was always adventurous throughout her life. While living the first half of her life in Blountville, TN she then moved to Tucson AZ, Huntsville, AL and finally landed back in Johnson City, TN to spend time with her daughter and family. Her life allowed her to see and appreciate many beautiful things. She was an avid interior decorator and loved delicious food. Canning from the garden and creating a beautiful home were delightful to her. Spending time in fellowship with her family were her happiest times. Many happy days were spent on day trips to favorite restaurants and local attractions in the towns which she lived.
Wanda is survived by her beloved husband; Patrick Freet, daughter Engie Trivett and husband Scott, (Johnson City, TN) and a granddaughter, whom she adored, Haley Peters and husband Jake, (Westfield, IN), stepdaughter Jennifer (Ronny) Anderson (Stephens City, VA.) and two beautiful step-granddaughters Isabella Stover and Maia Rickman. Wanda is also survived by brothers; Ed (Louise) Moody, and Tim (Marie) Moody, sisters; Faye (Ed) Trent, Leta (Danny) Dingus and Carolyn “Cookie” (Wayne) Browder, sister-in-law; Phyllis Cordell as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her Uncle JB and Aunt Ida Moody who will always hold a special place in her heart.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Clifton & Blanche Moody; three brothers; Roy Moody, Randal Moody, and Randy Moody and one sister; Patsy (Wayne) Russell.
A “Celebration of Life” service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. at East Lawn Funeral Home, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN with Andy Wood Officiating. A fellowship for family and friends will follow in the reception hall from 1:00 to 3:00 at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Wanda loved all things beautiful, so you are welcome to send flowers in her memory or make a donation to your favorite charity.