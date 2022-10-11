Wanda Marie Freet, 80, loving wife, Mother and "Ginna" passed from this life to her eternal home with Jesus on October 7, 2022.

Wanda was the daughter of the late Clifton and Blanche Moody, born on August 1, 1942, in Kingsport, TN. She was the third of ten children. She graduated from Blountville High School and Whitney Business College. Over the years she worked at Eastman Chemical Company, Mason Dixon, Moody Sprinkler and Raytheon.

