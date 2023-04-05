GATE CITY, VA – Wanda Mae (Blessing) Hensley, 81, of the Yuma Community, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 3, 2023.
She was born in Gate City, VA on June 19, 1941, a daughter of the late L.D. and Hester Blessing. Wanda retired from the Scott County Treasurer’s Office after 25 plus years of service. She was an active member, pianist and Sunday School teacher at Cowans Branch Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her family and church family, and she will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her sisters, Gertrude Ripley, Emmogene Housewright and Eva McConnell; brother, Jimmy Blessing.
Surviving are her loving husband of 58 years, J.B. Hensley; daughters, Johnita Fansler and husband Jerry and Andrea Hensley; beloved granddaughter, Megan Fansler; sisters, Grace Houseright Hensley, Nataleen Dean and Linda Hensley; brother, Roy Blessing; many, many amazing In-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, April 7, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeremy Ketron officiating. Music will be provided by the Hensley Family.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends planning to attend are asked to assemble at 10:50 am at the cemetery.