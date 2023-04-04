Wanda Mae (Blessing) Hensley Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Wanda Mae (Blessing) Hensley, 81, of the Yuma Community, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 3, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. (cartertrent.com) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sociology LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you