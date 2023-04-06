ATE CITY, VA – Wanda Mae (Blessing) Hensley, 81, of the Yuma Community, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 3, 2023.

She was born in Gate City, VA on June 19, 1941, a daughter of the late L.D. and Hester Blessing. Wanda retired from the Scott County Treasurer’s Office after 25 plus years of service. She was an active member, pianist and Sunday School teacher at Cowans Branch Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her family and church family, and she will be deeply missed.

