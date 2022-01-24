Patsy departed this earth on January 22, 2022 at Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. She was born on November 17, 1938, the daughter of Henry and Nellie Sandidge.
Patsy worked outside of the home and retired from Holliston Mills. She was a loving caregiver to her mother as well as to her elderly neighbors. She was of the Baptist faith and taught Sunday school for several years. Her day always started with coffee and a crossword puzzle. She was a caring and compassionate person and will be missed by her family and friends.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nellie Sandidge; and her son, Craig Brooks.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charles Ellis; daughter, Sherry Brooks; brother, Gale Sandidge; grandchildren, Christopher Christian, Brooke Christian and Kierney Brooks Orcutt; great grandchildren, Taylor Starnes and Channing Christian; and her special niece, Gina Sandidge Lane.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet by 10:45 am at the historical portion of the cemetery, located at 54 Memorial Ave Mountain Home, TN 37684.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a church, charity or animal shelter of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Ellis family.