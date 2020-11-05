KINGSPORT - Wanda Louise Renfro, 74, took the hand of her Lord and Savior and followed Him home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 after a brief battle with aggressive brain cancer.
Born in March 1946, Wanda was the youngest of three children born to Talmadge and Zona Hoglen of Canton, NC. After she graduated high school, she married and moved to Kingsport, TN. Here, she had two children, Christi and Greg.
Later, she met the love of her life, a soulmate, Billy Renfro. They married on Valentine’s Day 1976. Wanda and Bill built a beautiful life together for 43 years. They spent years travelling all over the world together on many adventures. Wanda loved to entertain. She opened her heart and home to nearly everyone she met. Her motto was “Open hearts and open doors”. She was always surrounded by a multitude of friends that quickly became family. The only thing bigger than her heart was the number of lives she touched with her love and generosity. One of which led to her and Bill adopting their son, Jesse.
Wanda was co-owner and manager of the family businesses; Kingsport Awning and Siding and Tri-City Door Co. She also became a paralegal working with the local District Attorney before becoming a private investigator. She worked in that field for nearly nine years while still managing the family businesses.
Over the years, Wanda’s home became known as “the Renfro’s Bed and Breakfast and she was lovingly known by a multitude as “Mamaw Wanda”.
Wanda loved refinishing furniture, crafting, playing the piano and singing in the choir. She and Bill attended Blessed Hoipe Baptist Church. Wanda also loved spending Wednesday mornings studying the Bible with her treasured sisters in Christ, “Women of the Word”. Nothing brought her more joy than spoiling and playing in the pool with her great-granddaughters on a hot summer’s day.
She is preceded in death by her father Talmadge Hoglen; mother, Zona Lazette Hoglen; precious infant daughter, Cheryl Leigh Ellege; brother, Paul Hoglen; and sister, Ineva Hoglen.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving and adoring husband of 43 years, Billy Renfro; daughter, Christi Nunley (Mike); sons, Greg Ellege (Wendy) and Jesse Jantz; stepchildren, Judy farmer (RC), Jerri Hale (David), and Jack Renfro; grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, Miranda, Isaac, Taylor, Nicholas, Jeffery, Zack, Jessica, Ericka, Dylan, Chris, Brian, and Michelle; great-grandchildren, Zona, Maci, and Waverly.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home; funeral service will follow at 7:00pm in the chapel with Travis Pierson and David Castle officiating.
Wanda will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00am at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be made to the Renfro family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.