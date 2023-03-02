Wanda Lindon Mayberry, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, peacefully at her home.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you