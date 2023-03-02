Wanda Lindon Mayberry Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wanda Lindon Mayberry, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, peacefully at her home.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals Chemistry Sports Christianity Religion Medicine LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you