Wanda Lindon Mayberry, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, peacefully at her home. Born in Gillmore, Kentucky to Mort and Rella Lindon, she is survived by one of six siblings, Carolyn Roten.

Wanda began her formal education at Hazel Green Academy in Hazel Green, Kentucky. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky State University where she met her husband of 65 years, Gerald Mayberry. She was a home economics major. Married in 1957, Gerry and Wanda moved to Louisville where Gerry attended graduate school. In 1962, they moved to Kingsport, Tennessee after Gerry accepted a position with Tennessee Eastman Kodak. During this time, they started a family; Susan Stuart (Michael Stuart), David Mayberry (1962-2009) and Danny Mayberry (Krista Mayberry). Once her children were in school, Wanda pursued a new career path with a degree in early childhood education. She managed a pre-school program at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. She later transitioned to Miller Perry Elementary School in Sullivan County where she was a Kindergarten teacher. She enjoyed a 21-year career before retiring in 1995. She was a highly respected teacher of 5-year-olds whom she loved very much. She will be remembered for her keen attention to each young mind as they began their learning journey.

