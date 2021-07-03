JONESBOROUGH - Wanda L. Webb, 86, of Jonesborough, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Wanda was born on November 25, 1934, in Kingsport, TN to the late Ernest and Cora Lane.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Wanda enjoying sewing and taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Brown; brothers, J.C., Eddie, Jr. and Worley; and her sister, Thelma Kendrick.
Those left to cherish Wanda’s memory are her loving husband of her 54 years, Roy Webb; daughter, Tina Rich (Wayne), Rebecca Hughes; son, Rick Lewis; grandchildren, Corey Brown, Tyler Hatley (girlfriend Autumn), Tiffani Hatley (Tucker Falin), Laynee Hughes, Chase Rich (Abby), Hunter Rich(Samantha Starnes); great-grandchildren, Bentley Hatley, Colton Hatley, Finley Rich, Madilynn Rich; step-grandson, Wesley Rich (Katie); sister, Mildred Sampson; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and special cousin, Dorothy Saylor.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 12:00 pm in the Garden of Devotion of Oak Hill Memorial Park with Steven Spell officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the graveside at 11:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wanda’s memory to a charity of your choice or Amedisys Foundation, 1500 West Elk Ave. Suite 202, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Dr. Kevin Misischia.
