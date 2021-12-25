GATE CITY, VA - Wanda Kilgore, age 82, of Gate City, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021, peacefully at her home with family by her side. She worked at Holston View Daycare where she proudly served as cook and "mamaw" to many many children. Wanda was a longtime member of Browder's Chapel Church. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who loved her. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Kilgore; parents, W.C. and Lena McConnell; son-in-law, Greg Huffman; several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her loving children, Robin Huffman, Scott Kilgore (Lori), and Rebecca Krantz (Bryon);6 grandchildren, Dustin Huffman, Savanna Doran (Dustin), Hannah Giles (Daniel), Rachel and Sarah Kilgore, and Ben Krantz; 3 great-grandchildren, Acelyn Doran, Theoden Doran and Caroline Giles; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
The family would like to especially thank Ballad Hospice Staff, Freda, Helen and Sandy, for their love and support for Wanda during the past few months.
According to Wanda's wishes, a Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Scott County Funeral Home at 2:00 pm.
