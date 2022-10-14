ROGERSVILLE - Wanda Kennedy Rush, age 79, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was a nurse and spent her entire life caring for others including two special needs children whom she adopted. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years George Rush, sons Steven Hughes, Jimmy Hughes, Casey Rush and Dannye Rush, parents Floyd and Marie Kennedy, sister Carolyn Morgan, brothers Martin Kennedy and Floyd "Buzz" Kennedy, beloved dog Iris.
She is survived by her daughters Sheila Hughes Mayes of Bristol, TN, Ginger Strohm and husband Bill of Jonesborough, son Martin Hughes of Rogersville, grandchildren Jessica Schubert and husband Michael, Michael Seneker and wife Allison, Daniel Hughes, Sandra Hughes, Dustin Hughes, Jason Hughes, Alex Strohm, Lee Ann Strohm and Emily Bailey, several great-grandchildren, sister Teresa Meade and Benny of St. Charles, VA, brothers James Kennedy and wife Phyllis of Jonesville, VA, John Kennedy and wife Cleta all of St. Charles, VA, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim Seaton officiating. Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, October 17, 2022 at Persia Community Cemetery. Those who wish to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:00 A.M.