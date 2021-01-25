HILTONS - Wanda “Kay” Worley, 67, of Hiltons VA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 22, 2021 due to complications of Covid. She was a loving sister and aunt and loved by many. Kay was known for her cooking and she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid listener of Bluegrass music and enjoyed being with those who made the music. Kay was a dental assistant for Dr. Jeff Montgomery and enjoyed her work and loved being with her co-workers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kyle and Loretta Worley. She is survived by sisters, Pam Bellamy (Harvey), Hiltons, VA; Barbara Worley, Hiltons, VA; Connie Smith (Steve), Church Hill, TN; and by her brother Jimmy Worley (Lesa), Weber City, VA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Jennifer Hickam Fitzmaurice, Kenneth Bellamy, Adam Hickam, Robbie Worley, Jared Worley, Michael Smith, Tracy Bellamy, Beverly Guinn. Great nieces and nephews: Richard Hickam, Alexas and Penelopy Bellamy, Duncan and Emma Worley, Jackson, Elijah and Kalynn Worley, Connor Fitzmaurice, Maysen Smith. She loved and cherished each one of them dearly.
Our sincere appreciation to all the doctors and nurses in the Covid unit at Holston Valley Medical Center for all they did caring for our precious sister.
Due to Covid restrictions, we will not have a funeral service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
