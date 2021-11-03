KINGSPORT - Wanda Kay Penley, of Kingsport, went to be with Jesus Tuesday afternoon, November 2, 2021. Born in Coeburn, VA, she had resided here for the past three years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jackie C. Penley.
Wanda is survived by her brother, Gary Lane and wife Vickie; her children, Tammy Mosley, Billy Ward, Tina Thompson, Belinda Proffitt and husband Jeff, Elizabeth Penley, Patricia Robinson and Joshua Penley; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the home, 1014 Minton Place, Kingsport, TN, 37660.
In lieu of flowers, family members request that contributions be made to Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home to help cover expenses.