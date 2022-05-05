WESTMINSTER, SC - Wanda Kay Davis Owens, age 74, wife of Billy F. Owens of Westminster, SC, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Kay graduated from Hancock County High School and lived and raised her family in Kingsport, TN with her first husband, Edsil Davis for several years. She moved to Atlanta, GA and worked in the school system for several years. She was very talented in the garden and could knit beautifully. At a young age she could water ski like an Olympian. She loved sports and to be on Lake Hartwell and the ocean. She was a member of Madison Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Grover and Rita Bowlin; one brother, Junior Bowlin; and niece, Denise Trent Bailey.
She is survived by her husband, Billy and one daughter, Leeann Davis of Westminster, SC; two sons, Coby Davis (Cary) of Hampton, GA, Chuck Davis (Melissa) of McDonough, GA; one step-daughter, Ronda Owens of Walhalla, SC; and one step-son, Ryan Owens (Leisa) of Hereford, AZ.
She also leaves behind one sister, Janice “Cookie” (Doug) Myers; one brother, Danny (Glenda “Sissy”) Bowlin; sister-in-law, Denise Trout Bowlin; nine beloved grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Brynne Davis Packhem (Greg), Brette Davis, Colt and Emma Davis, Mary Catherine Davis and Madison St. Clair, Morgan, Garrison and Gabriel.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Davenport Funeral Home in West Union, SC.