MOUNT CARMEL - Wanda Kay Collins Dillow, age 73, of Mount Carmel, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. She was a member of The Lighthouse in Kingsport where she faithfully served her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed rescuing and loving cats. Most of all, she was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, and she cherished her 2 granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Dillow; daughter, Kim Leigh Dillow; parents, Clyde and Dorothy Marie Collins; 2 sisters, Joyce Pridemore and Phyllis Carpenter (Gary); brother, Fred Collins; and brother-in-law, Jerry Carter.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Tracie Hilton (Mike) and Jill Jackson; granddaughters, Kasey Jackson and Katie Hilton; sister, Betty Carter; sister-in-law, Nancy Collins; brother-in-law, Jack Pridemore; several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held for Wanda at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport with Bishop David Peters officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
