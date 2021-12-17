KINGSPORT - Wanda Mae (Taylor) Jones, 71, Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
Due to her request, there will be no formal graveside service.
