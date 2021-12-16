KINGSPORT - Wanda Mae (Taylor) Jones, 71, Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born on March 23, 1950, in Scott County, VA, and was the daughter of the late Delmar and Gladys (Kiser) Taylor.
In addition to her parents, her great granddaughter, Evelyn preceded her in death.
The beloved wife, mother, and grandmother is survived by her husband of 50 years, David Lynn Jones and their two children, Travis, and Angel Jones, 5 grandchildren, Ashley Carter, Tristan Jones, Maggie, Elijah, and Charlotte, 5 great grandchildren, Jaxson and Abby, Brantley and Brooklyn, and one on the way.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
Due to her request, there will be no formal graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Jones family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Wanda Mae (Taylor) Jones.