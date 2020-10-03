On October 2, 2020, the world lost a beloved mother and grandmother as Wanda Jenkins Greer passed away. She was born on October 23, 1940 to the late Estelle Jenkins and Henry Jenkins of Norton, Virginia.
Wanda graduated from John I Burton High School in 1959 and attended Clinch Valley College. She received a BS in Education from Radford College in 1963. After graduation, she taught high school at JJ Kelly, Dobyns-Bennett and Tri-Cities Christian schools. Wanda taught at Tri-Cities Christian School from 1973 until her retirement in 1998, where she received the Christian Teacher of the Year Award for Tennessee in 1980-1981. Wanda was an active member of the Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and Henry Jenkins, and her husband of 56 years, Harry Greer. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Renee’ Tipton (Randy) and three sons: Kevin Lorne Greer, Brent Owen Greer (Alicia) and Jason Boyd Greer (Stacey); granddaughter, Agatha “Aggie” Rose Greer and grandsons, Preston William Greer, Ryne Erik Tipton, Brock Lloyd Greer, River Lee Greer, and Devon Micheal Cope. Wanda is survived by the following sibling; Phyllis Jenkins Clark, Wayne Jenkins, Dewey Jenkins and Kathy Jenkins Coates.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, across from Tri-Cities Airport, Blountville, Tennessee. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor John Herdman officiating.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Wanda A. Greer.