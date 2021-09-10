KINGSPORT - Wanda “Jeannie” Royston, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was the loving wife of Jim Royston for 55 years. She was the mother of Jeff Royston and Jennifer Royston Fielden and the daughter of the late George and Venice Hoilman.
Jeannie loved the Lord and people. She especially loved her family. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother who was always there and loved a good laugh. She was a proud sister to Bill and Johnny Hoilman. She loved celebrating birthdays and accomplishments, playing games, and making everyone feel special.
She graduated from Science Hill High School and attended Wingate University and also took seminary classes. She had many different careers in her life. She was in office administration and was the director of the computer lab at Davidson College. She also enjoyed working with young children and the elderly. However, what career fit her best was serving as a home missionary for the Home Mission Board. She spent much of her life trying to spread the love of Jesus by meeting people where they were and developing personal relationships with them.
Jeannie battled multiple health issues for the last twenty years that encroached on her being able to get out and do the things she loved. However, she did not complain, and she did not let that stop her. She would have Jim buy solar animals and then take them to give out when had appointments. She would also share them with people who came to visit.
While she had many accomplishments, she will always be remembered for the love she had for her family. Jeannie and Jim shared a love that left an impact on anyone who knew them. It is wonderful they are together again with the Lord.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3pm at First Baptist Church of Kingsport, with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Visitation with the family will follow.
