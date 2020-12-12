Wanda Jean (Street) Horn, 88, our beloved Mother and Grandmother went home to her Heavenly Father on December 4, 2020. Jean, as she was known, was born in Drill, VA on November 29, 1932. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. Jean worked at the Jackson County Health Department and Western District Guidance Clinic. Her favorite job was being a wife and motherand taking care of her family.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Edd Howard and Tora Mae (Runyon) Street, her brother, Jay Delmas Street, her sister, Eura Gay Hale, her son, Gary Wayne Horn, and her loving husband of 68 years, Vaughn Stuart Horn.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandra Khan and husband Bob, Melinda McCoog and husband John; her grandchildren, Jennifer Copeland, Jayme Vogt, Christina Arose, Katherine Bateman, and Zachary Arose and ten great grandchildren.
A small graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to American Legion Honor Guard, PO Box 66, Kingsport, TN 37662.