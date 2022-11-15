KINGSPORT - Wanda Jean Head, 85, of Kingsport, TN was surrounded by family when the Lord called her home to Heaven on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born on June 21, 1937, in Scott County, VA and was the daughter of the late Isaac Leonard and Opal Pearl Benton-Vanzant. Wanda was the youngest of three children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, David Head; two brothers; Leonard Vanzant and his wife Virginia, and Harold “Winford” Vanzant; and one nephew, Michael Vanzant.
Wanda was married to the late David C. Head in 1957 and he always said he loved her from the moment he first saw her at age 14. Anyone who knew them could see the love and care that they showed each other. They had nearly 60 years together before the Lord called him home to Heaven. Wanda professed her life to Jesus at an early age and was a member of Gravelly Baptist Church. It was there that she enjoyed working and praising the Lord. She loved reading her Bible and praying for others. Wanda also enjoyed spending time with family, laughing and always had a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory one son Roy Head (Delores); granddaughters: Katrina Head and Kristina Kelly (James); granddaughter of the heart: Deloris “Poodle” Millins; a special cousin who was more like a sister: Kate Chambers (Wayne); Big Brother: Jack Vanzant (Betty); special niece: Charnita Adams (Kelly); great-nieces: Kristin Graham (Travis), Kayla Adams, and Brittany Sloan (Chad); great-nephews: Liam and Ivan Graham and Lincoln Sloan; special Benton cousins: Linville, Jimmy, Alan, Bill, and Ronnie; and special friends: Wayne and Michelle Fox. Several Other dear family and friends also remain.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Gravelly Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN from 5:00-7:00pm.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:00am with pasters David Salley, Morris Baker, and Mackenzie Baker officiating. Music will be provided by Karen Patrick.
A graveside service will follow the funeral service at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 12:30pm. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Norman Sturgill, Alan Benton, Jerry Peak, and Wayne Fox.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to Gravelly Baptist Church at 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Delores Head for years of dedicated care and love and Dr. Charles Ross and Staff (Tonya and April).
Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Kingsport is serving the Head family.