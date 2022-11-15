KINGSPORT - Wanda Jean Head, 85, of Kingsport, TN was surrounded by family when the Lord called her home to Heaven on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born on June 21, 1937, in Scott County, VA and was the daughter of the late Isaac Leonard and Opal Pearl Benton-Vanzant. Wanda was the youngest of three children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, David Head; two brothers; Leonard Vanzant and his wife Virginia, and Harold “Winford” Vanzant; and one nephew, Michael Vanzant.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video