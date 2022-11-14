Wanda Jean Head Nov 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Wanda Jean Head, 85, of Kingsport, TN was surrounded by family when the Lord called her home to Heaven on Sunday, November 13, 2022.Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Downtown is serving the Head family. Please visit www.cartertrent.com for completed service arrangements.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wanda Jean Head Kingsport Tn Lord Heaven Arrangement Recommended for you