KINGSPORT - Wanda Jean Head, 85, of Kingsport, TN was surrounded by family when the Lord called her home to Heaven on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Downtown is serving the Head family. Please visit www.cartertrent.com for completed service arrangements.

