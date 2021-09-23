KINGSPORT - Wanda Jean Dingus Standifer, 79, Kingsport, TN, left this earthly home for her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
She attended Pleasant View Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN
Wanda retired from the University of Tennessee hospital, Knoxville, TN as a healthcare worker.
Mom loved her family unconditionally. She loved the family get-togethers, cookouts, and holidays filled with laughter and love. She loved to see her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids come to visit.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Maggie Clark Dingus; her sister, Pauline Dingus; her brothers, Carl Dingus, Jimmy Dingus, and Jack Dingus; and step-son, Billy Standifer.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 40 years, Hurlis Standifer; her daughter, Carrie (David) Arwood of Kingsport; her sons, Gary (Kim) Coffey of Kingsport, and Scott (Angie) Coffey of Wise, VA; grandchildren, Jonathan Arwood, Jessica Coffey Miller, Tyler Coffey, and Tucker Coffey; great-grandchildren, Cayden Duke and Carson Miller; step-children, Duane Standifer of Middleborough, KY, Janet Lester of Corbin, KY and Terry Standifer of Corbin, KY; step-grandchildren, Mark and Mike Lester and Brandon Standifer; sister, Christine Christian; brothers, Larry Glen Dingus, Bernard Dingus, Robert Dingus, and Steve Dingus; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the Standifer family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Standifer family.