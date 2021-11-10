KINGSPORT - Wanda Jean Davis, 72, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Richard and Pauline (Roberts) Shupe in Wise County, VA. Wanda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She loved her family very much and was a dedicated house wife. Wanda loved to read and take care of her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Wanda was preceded in death by her sisters, Renee Bradshaw, and Linda Miller; brother, Dicky Shupe.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Teddy Davis; daughters, Stephanie Cookenour and husband Stacy Cookenour, Andrea Christie and husband Gerard E. Christie; grandchildren, Blake and Grant Cookenour; sister, Brenda Shupe; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Davis family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday November 12, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Bishop Ryan Youngblood officiating. Committal Service and Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Memories in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Davis family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081