WISE, VA - Wanda Jean Church, 74, completed her earthly journey on Monday, January 31, 2022 and is now breathing peacefully in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Wanda was a loving wife and wonderful mother to three children. She and her husband Donnie traveled while he was in the service and the children were small. They returned home to Wise and built a beautiful life together. Wanda enjoyed following sports; she was often on the sidelines or courtside cheering on her favorite Indians and Warriors. She loved spending time with her family, especially weekends at the lake. Wanda retired from the Wise Clinic after working over 20 years in the medical field. Her proudest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren. She attended First Church of God in Wise, VA.
Wanda was one of four daughters born to the late Ernest “Red” and Monette Roberts. She was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Roberts Rigg.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Donnie Church; son, Scott Church and wife Deidre; daughters, Kimberly Church, and Mitzi Church Neeley and husband David; granddaughters, Abby Church and Lucas Holcomb, Annie Church Bentley and husband Anthony, and Ellie Clark and Jacob Gentry; grandsons, Jonathan Neeley and wife Beth, Logan Neeley and wife Jessica; nieces, Catherine Rigg Stewart and Claire Rigg Chaloupka. She was so excited to meet her two great grandchildren, Riley Holcomb and Korbyn Gentry. She is also survived by two of her sisters, Mona Lee Orr and Sue Ellen Fleming, whom she was so fortunate and forever grateful to have; lifelong best friend, Linda Gayle Breeding; and close friends, Ruby Mullins, Kaye Dotten, and Sandy Orender.
Funeral services for Wanda Church will be conducted at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA. Pastor Danny Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. The family will receive friends from 12 noon till time of services at 1:30 P.M. Saturday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.