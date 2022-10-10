KINGSPORT - Wanda Jane Luster, 80, of Kingsport, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Jane was born in Sullivan County, TN on January 19, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Hayes B. Tolliver and Blanche Quillen Tolliver. She resided in the Limestone and Kingsport area her entire life. She married Gerald Joe Luster on October 22, 1960 and was retired from the Kingsport Press. She was a member of the Riverside Avenue Baptist Church. Jane will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, mamaw, memaw, sister and friend. She loved to cook and was an avid gardener who loved flowers, being outdoors and took great pride in mowing and gardening even at 80. She had a servant’s heart and was kind to everyone. She also was a cancer survivor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Joe Luster, and sister, Louise Payne.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video