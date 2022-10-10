KINGSPORT - Wanda Jane Luster, 80, of Kingsport, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Jane was born in Sullivan County, TN on January 19, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Hayes B. Tolliver and Blanche Quillen Tolliver. She resided in the Limestone and Kingsport area her entire life. She married Gerald Joe Luster on October 22, 1960 and was retired from the Kingsport Press. She was a member of the Riverside Avenue Baptist Church. Jane will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, mamaw, memaw, sister and friend. She loved to cook and was an avid gardener who loved flowers, being outdoors and took great pride in mowing and gardening even at 80. She had a servant’s heart and was kind to everyone. She also was a cancer survivor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Joe Luster, and sister, Louise Payne.
Jane is survived by her daughters, Tracy Setzer and husband, Mark of Newton, NC, and Cheri Powers and husband, Greg of Travelers Rest, SC; grandchildren, Dylan Powers and wife, Toree, Alex Herbert and wife, Hannah, Tyler Malone and husband, Bradley, and Abby Setzer; great-grandchildren, Tennessee Haze Malone, Mayson Jane Powers, James Cash Powers, Skyler Knox Malone and soon to be born baby Herbert; sisters, Helen Turmire of Limestone, TN, and Judy Harrison of Limestone, TN; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Melissa and Chris Jones, Benny and Kaye Mauk; and Doug and Janice Ferguson.
The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 pm on Thursday, October 14, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm with Reverend Benny Mauk officiating.