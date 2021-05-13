KINGSPORT - Wanda Hunt Arnold, age 78, of Kingsport, Tennessee entered into eternity on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
She is preceded in death by her husband V.K. "Jack" Arnold; her parents Rev. L.O. and Fern Hunt; brothers, Donald Hunt, Johnnie Hunt, Sr., Wayne Hunt and James Thurman Hunt; and special niece Robin Carter.
Wanda is survived by one sister, Geneva Ellis; two brothers, Lawrence Hunt and wife Linda, and Howard Hunt and wife Shelia; along with several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park.
The family of Ms. Arnold would like to thank the workers and service providers of Avalon Hospice for their help and care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Hospice, 4619 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.
