GATE CITY, VA - Wanda Faye Gilliam Addington, 84, Gate City, VA peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on February 16, 2023.
Wanda was born in Kingsport, TN on February 16, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Harmon Benton Gilliam and Pearl Venus Jennings Gilliam.
Wanda graduated from Lynn View High School in 1957 and married her high school sweetheart Tom H. Addington upon his arrival back to the States from serving overseas in the United States Air Force. They moved to Memphis, TN where Tom received his first assignment as an Air Traffic Controller and Wanda began working on the executive staff for Wallace E. Johnson, Inc., a commercial contractor. Wanda held many other jobs over the years, but her most cherished was being a mother and grandmother.
Wanda was a gifted artist, a lover of gardens and flowers, and preferred to be “on the go” discovering new places and people. She genuinely loved God and people and adored her church families (she had friends at Lawson Memorial, Copper Creek Primitive Baptist, Willow Chapel, Valley of Hope, Moore’s Chapel, and Roadside Baptist Churches). She was an encouragement to all who knew her and was a trusted friend to many. Wanda and her husband Tom celebrated 61 years of marriage together before he preceded her in death. Her faithfulness to Jesus, and her love, grace and generosity to her family and friends was her legacy.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Harmon Benton Gilliam and Pearl Venus Jennings Gilliam; husband, Tom Henry Addington Sr.; and siblings Harold Edgar Gilliam, Bernice Gilliam Rich, Dalton Chester Gilliam, and Nancy Gilliam Abbott.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Tom Henry Addington, II (Sara), Gate City, VA; daughter, Amy Addington Fitzpatrick (Todd), Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Veronica Addington Tutor (Justyn), Jamison Vicars (Alisha), Solomon Fitzpatrick, Anna Fitzpatrick, Catherine Hester Addington, and Skylar Addington; great-granddaughter, Alexandria LeAnne Vicars; sisters Colleen Dennison and Elma Moats; sister-in-law, Freddie Lawson (Ralph), brothers-in-law, Henry Addington (Sandy), Merle Fisher, and Harvey Randolph; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday April 15, 2023, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Merle Fisher officiating.