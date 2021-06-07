Wanda Faye Castle Smith passed away on June 5, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born on April 3, 1943 in Scott County, VA to the late Martin and Frances Castle.
Wanda moved to Kingsport in 1962 and lived there for 32 years before moving to Murfreesboro, TN in 1994. She relocated in 2010 to Harriman, TN where she was currently residing. Wanda was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She cared deeply about her family. Wanda was an avid genealogist for more than 50 years, researching the lineage of the Castles, Perrys, Esteps, Halls, Freemans, and Smiths. Wanda loved flowers and enjoyed “playing in the dirt.”
Wanda is survived by her daughters: Sheila Hall King and husband James, Myrna Hall Foley and her husband Kevin; grandchildren: Connor Foley, Jordyn Foley, TR Ward, and Valerie King Everroad; great grandchildren: Gabriel King, Marley Everroad, Evelyn Ward, Isabella Ward, and Emersyn Ward; sisters: Monnie Burchett, Barbara Davidson, and Julia Bright; brothers: James Castle and Larry Castle; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; beloved fur baby: Miss Kitty.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband: Ronald Smith; son: John Smith; daughter: Rhonda Smith; grandson: James King; brothers: Frank Cassell, George Castle, Brank Cassell, Fred Cassell, and Palmer Lane; sisters: Elsie Castle Isom, Emma Gray Castle Reed, Elva Castle, Sally Lane Compton, Louise Lane Gillenwater, and Kathleen Collette Burton.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11AM at Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Vince Kerce and Phillip Lane officiating. The family requests that you meet at the cemetery on Saturday for the service.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.