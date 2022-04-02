KINGSPORT – Wanda Dillow, 73, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Holston Valley medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
