KINGSPORT - Wanda Barr Strickler, 90, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a period of declining health on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She grew up and lived her life at the foothills of Bays Mountain. Wanda was a devoted member and servant of God at Depews Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved to sing the old hymns and read her bible. Wanda retired, after over 30 years of service, with the Sullivan County Department of Education. She was a Title I Teacher’s Aide at Temple Star Elementary, Rock Springs Elementary, and Sullivan Gardens Elementary. Wanda touched the lives of many, many children in this position. She loved her family and loved to celebrate the holiday, cook-outs, and get togethers. Wanda loved to cook and bake and feed her family and loved to feed and watch her birds. She found a great joy in going to yard sales and also having yard sales. Wanda loved having visits from her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. They brought her so much pride and joy. She longed for the day that she would see her Savior and sing His praises and worship Him. Wanda often would say she could not wait to see her beloved Grandpa Hood and Grandma Hood. She longed to be with her husband, Jack, and her sisters, Mickey, Wilma, and Jolene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper “Jack” Strickler; her parents, Charles Herman Barr and Lily Hood Barr; her infant sister, Jolene; her sisters, Mildred (Mickey) Foulk and husband Pete, Wilma Eidson and husband Wayne; her son-in-law, Tom Gillis; father-in-law, James J. Strickler and mother-in-law, Sara Kate Strickler; brothers-in-law, JW Strickler and wife Chris, Forrest Strickler, Charles Strickler and wife Sheila, Alvin Strickler, and Dick Holt; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Elmore, and Betty Davenport and husband Fred.
Wanda leaves behind her children who will patiently await that glorious reunion day; David Strickler and wife Gail, Brenda Gillis, Jackie Strickler, and Joey Strickler and wife Sherry. She loved her grandchildren, Amanda Morley, Melissa Smith and husband Rusty, Melanie Smith and husband Josh, Matthew Strickler and wife Autumn, and Autumn R. Strickler. Wanda also leaves behind one of her greatest joys, her great-grandchildren, Katie Browder, Sierra Browder, Emily Browder, Toby Strickler, Teagan Strickler, Daphne Smith, Trinity Smith, and Sawyer Smith. Also, she will be leaving behind her sister, Marlene Eidson and her husband Gary; her sisters-in-law, Berniece Holt, Charlsie Poore and husband Tommy, Iva Strickler, and Francis Strickler; brothers-in-law, Clarence Strickler and wife Helen, and Paul Elmore; along with several nieces and nephews, friends, and loved ones.
The family would like to specifically thank those that helped her when she needed it most, first and foremost, her daughter, Brenda, who was an angel of mercy; Sharon Clark; her sitter, with Superior Home Health; Kristi Al ‘Khetib, her nurse; Leslie Tatum, her therapist; and Avalon Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Depew’s Chapel with Rev. Nate Ware officiating.
Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie William, Ray Conkin, and her nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s.