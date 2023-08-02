KINGSPORT - Wanda Archer Fugate, 89, of Kingsport, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 following a lengthy illness. Born in Johnson City on July 15, 1934, she was the daughter of the late James and Alma Archer. Wanda was a graduate of Jonesboro High School. Wanda began her work career with Thorpe’s in Johnson City. Following her move to Kingsport, Wanda worked in insurance claims and retired from Kingsport Development. Wanda will be remembered as a caring person who loved to teach Sunday school and bible studies, reading, and crochet. Wanda was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire Estepp family for their love and support.

