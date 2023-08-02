KINGSPORT - Wanda Archer Fugate, 89, of Kingsport, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 following a lengthy illness. Born in Johnson City on July 15, 1934, she was the daughter of the late James and Alma Archer. Wanda was a graduate of Jonesboro High School. Wanda began her work career with Thorpe’s in Johnson City. Following her move to Kingsport, Wanda worked in insurance claims and retired from Kingsport Development. Wanda will be remembered as a caring person who loved to teach Sunday school and bible studies, reading, and crochet. Wanda was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire Estepp family for their love and support.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Fugate; brothers, Gary, Scotty and Mickey Archer; and special sister-in-law, Faye Archer.
Wanda is survived by her daughters, Renee Estepp and husband, Gary, and Kim Fugate; grandchildren, Cody Estepp, Ethan Estepp (Hannah), and Zelda Look; and great-granddaughter, Raegan Estepp.
The family will receive friends from 4-7:00 pm on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Kingsport.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Depew’s Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Estepp, Charlie Morris, Patrick Crawford, Austyn Hubbard, Terry Doran, Jeff Estepp and Bobby Archer.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing my make memorial contributions to Depew’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Fran Hubbard, 431 Hood Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.