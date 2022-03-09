CASTLEWOOD, VA - Walter Wilson Bostic, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 7, 2022. Born June 19, 1933 in Castlewood, VA. He was the son of the late James and Thelma Bostic. He enjoyed farming and was a retired coal miner. He was a member of Grassy Creek Church and loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Nancy Bostic; sister: Dr. Sue Mays; brother: Dr. James B. Bostic, Jr.; and brother-in-law: Curtis Mays.
He is survived by his three daughters: Linda Broadwater and husband Glen of Nickelsville, Debra Puckett and husband Darrell of Castlewood, Melissa Isaacs and husband Ernie of Castlewood; sister-in-law: Lois Bostic; six grandchildren: Dr. Jennifer Kingery and husband Shawn, Nana and husband Dr. Jason McKinney, Matthew and wife Emily Puckett, Adam and wife Ashley Puckett, Ben and wife Adrinanna Isaacs, and Darren and special friend Savanah Farmer; six great-grandchildren: Xander and Brody Kingery, Madeline and Connor McKinney, Jameson Puckett, Knox Isaacs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 in the Combs-Hess Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Roger Carter and Rev. Cuba Porter officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 in East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Puckett, Ben Isaacs, Adam Puckett, Darren Isaacs, Darrell Puckett and Jonathan Byerley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Broadwater, Bill Bostic, Bob Bostic, David Bostic, Donald Bostic, John Michael Byerley, Dan Burke, Ernie Isaacs and Dwain Mays.
A special thanks to Dr. Todd Cassel and cousin, Kathryn Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grassy Creek Church Cemetery Fund, 865 Lower Copper Creek Road, Castlewood, VA 24224 or Nickelsville Ruritan Club, PO BOX 103, Nickelsville, VA 24271.
The obituary can also be found on our website: www.chfunerals.com and expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page. Combs – Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Bostic family.