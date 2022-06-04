KINGSPORT - It is with tremendous grief that the family of Walter Sherrill "Poppy" Phillips, age 73 of Kingsport, TN must announce his peaceful departure from our world. He was held in the arms of his family until he was embraced by our Lord and Savior, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. He was born in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Hesco Phillips and Margaret Bolling. After graduation from Blountville High School in 1967, he began working for Smith Mechanical Contractors where he became a licensed plumber and pipe fitter and eventually a master plumber. He retired from Comfort Systems, USA in 2011 after suffering and recovering from a massive heart attack. Sherrill was well known by many people in the Tri-Cities area, but also in Southwest Virginia and Wilmington, North Carolina. Words that best describe Sherrill are Servant, Storyteller and Grandfather. He had such a willingness to offer a helping hand for a plumbing problem or any other problem when someone was in need. He welcomed others into his life with the stories that had been passed along to him as well as his own stories. Because of his playful personality, often involving a prank, others felt more comfortable. He was always ready with a story that involved at least one of his grandbabies, but his greatest joy came from telling stories to his grandbabies and lately to great-grand babies, Jude, and Hattie. It was rare that he would miss a dance recital, soccer game, volleyball tournament or play in which his granddaughters were involved. Though the trips may have been long, the rewards were great. He wanted to be the best grandfather possible and succeeded in becoming that and so much more. He became "Poppy" to so many family members and friends, most especially in Wilmington, that he will always be remembered as such. In addition to his parents, Sherrill is preceded in death by his sister Sarah Elizabeth Phillips; brothers Leland Kelly Phillips and Eddie Franklin Phillips; great aunt Mary Lou Durham; father and mother-in-law Elmer and Alpha Byington; brothers-in-law Verlie "Bud" Byington, Grady Byington, Hubert "Boob" Byington and David "Bull" Byington; sisters-in-law Nannie Lou Thomas, Eliza Hale and Sue Mason; special cousin Ron Phillips; and a special "adopted" family member Maria "MiMi" Small. Those left to carry on his legacies of love, service and storyteller include his devoted and loving wife of fifty-four years, Mary Byington Phillips as well as his daughter, Misty Small and husband Anthony of Wilmington, NC; and son, Eric Phillips of Knoxville, TN; granddaughters Hali Hemingway and husband Levi, Hana Quittschreiber and husband Kyle, and Hadyn Small, all of Wilmington, NC; great-grandchildren Jude and Hattie Hemingway of Wilmington, NC; and granddogs Frankie and Henrie Phillips of Knoxville, TN; brothers Hesco Phillips Jr. of Blountville, TN, Charlie and Tony Phillips of Kingsport, TN and Peggy Phillips of Johnson City TN; sister-in law Jean Ketron and husband Joe of Bloomingdale, TN; special "adopted" family members Vivian Small Schneider (Rick) of Greensboro, NC, Imer Small Smith and Jenel Small Jackson (Tom) both of Wilmington, NC; so many loving nieces and nephews; as well as forever friend and Rook partner Ruth Phillips and her daughters Heather and Becky all of Kingsport, TN. The Phillips family will honor Sherrill's life in a way he would most like by gathering at the Eastman Cabins Recreation Area at Bays Mountain Park, Kingsport TN. Please join us at Cabin #18 on Saturday, June 11 between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to fellowship with family and friends and share a story or two about Sherrill. Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City in charge.